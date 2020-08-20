Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 19th

DSU players happy and Plays of the Week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State football team is one of the lucky ones. They still get to play football this fall so needless to say they are happy to be back on campus and preparing for the season opener September 12th. Zach Borg has the Billion Automotive Plays of the Week and the Canaries lose despite another HR from Logan Landon.

