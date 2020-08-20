Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 additional cases confirmed in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state’s active cases continued to creep upward Thursday.

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 157. The latest victims were men from Minnehaha and Davison counties. One was in his 60s, the other over age 80.

The Department of Health confirmed 125 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,691. Active cases rose by 47 to 1,269.

Despite the rising case numbers, current hospitalizations continued a downward trend Thursday. Officials say 53 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down two from Wednesday.

The state processed tests for 1,061 people Thursday, 11.7 percent of which came back positive.

