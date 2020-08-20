SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyler Herron put on a pitching clinic against the Saints, striking out 8 and allowing just one run in a complete game win.

The high school soccer season kicked off with some nifty footwork from Yankton to set up Will Pavlich.

At the state amateur baseball tournament Brian Duxbury plays hero for Salem with a walk off winner against Salem.

No teams at the tournament did more winning than the champion Sioux Falls Brewers and Alexandria Angels. The Brewers won their second straight State A title, as did an Angel team in Class B that has now won four of the last five state titles.

At the top of our countdown is a no-look goal off the top of the head of Aberdeen’s Megan Fastenau!

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

