Contending with the cricket ‘migration’

Some say they're seeing more crickets than normal this year, but experts say it's just the culmination of several different natural factors.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parts of the region are seeing more crickets than normal, in what some are calling “the great cricket migration of 2020.”

However, experts say it’s not a migration at all.

SDSU Extension Entomology Specialist Dr. Amanda Bachmann said there are a number of factors contributing to an increase in crickets this year, including temperature, moisture in the air, and it now being mating season.

“They’ll be active until the first frost, so there will be crickets around ‘til it gets colds and freezes,” Bachmann said. “Their numbers will start to decline as their life span naturally ends.”

Bachmann said crickets tend to live only about 90 days - and the best way to combat them is to make sure that your door seals are in working order.

