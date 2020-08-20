Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Kanye West pushes forward with his improbable presidential campaign, his name will not appear on the ballot in South Dakota.

The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

The deadline to submit in South Dakota was Aug. 4.

Just confirmed with the @sodaksos office that @kanyewest did not submit a petition to be on the ballot here in November. Deadline to submit was August 4th- they did not receive anything at all from his campaign. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) August 20, 2020

West submitted petitions in several states, including Iowa, Minnesota, and Wyoming. His petition was rejected in Montana.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin recently called West’s move a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.” West has previously professed his support for President Donald Trump, but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

