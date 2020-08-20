Advertisement

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Kanye West pushes forward with his improbable presidential campaign, his name will not appear on the ballot in South Dakota.

The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

The deadline to submit in South Dakota was Aug. 4.

West submitted petitions in several states, including Iowa, Minnesota, and Wyoming. His petition was rejected in Montana.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin recently called West’s move a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.” West has previously professed his support for President Donald Trump, but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

News

Contending with the cricket ‘migration’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Parts of the region are seeing more crickets than normal, in what some are calling “the great cricket migration of 2020.” However, experts say it’s not a migration at all.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drivers along Interstate 80 near Overton reported an unusual vehicle stopped near the highway.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Discovery Center reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reopened, and is ready for kids after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

19 South Dakota schools have confirmed COVID-19 case, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

South Dakota officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Dakota health officials say a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.

News

Police: Sioux Falls man threatened girlfriend by trying to crash car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is facing charges for allegedly trying to hurt his girlfriend by crashing her car, then later threatening her children with a screwdriver.

News

Suspect arrested in Sioux Falls home invasion that resulted in shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a home invasion in central Sioux Falls that resulted in a shooting.

News

School receives fake bomb threat on first day of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials say a school in southeast South Dakota received a fake bomb threat on the first day students returned to classes.