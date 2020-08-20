Advertisement

Landon homers but Birds bats were silent in Fargo Wednesday

Birds drop back to .500
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries took a brief lead Wednesday night in Fargo when Sioux Falls native Logan Landon smashed his 7th home run of the season. He finished the night with 2 of the 4 hits for the Canaries and he is hitting .298 for the season.

But the RedHawks scored 5 times in the 2nd inning and never looked back, winning 11-1. The teams play the rubber game of the series Thursday afternoon. The Birds drop back to the .500 mark with a 20-20 record. They will host Fargo-Moorhead at the Birdcage this weekend.

