Players glad to be back on field for Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Monday night we heard from a very happy Dakota State head football coach Josh Anderson. And unlike most college football programs in the region, the Trojans had media day, took team pictures and are preparing to open their season in September.

If all things go as planned and they are able to play a season this fall, these guys are very excited that they will get a chance to actually play football. “Very excited. We’ve been looking forward to this a lot. A lot of us this summer, the guys that have been around, we couldn’t get enough of getting out on the field and throwing the ball around and just being around football. So it’s really nice to be back and competing and I think that’s what we miss most is the competition side of it,” says Torren Devericks. ”We talk about it every day just being adaptable. I think our team as a whole has done a great job of that. That’s the key thing, we just always have to be on our toes because stuff always changes with the corona virus. So it’s a blessing to play football and I’m just thankful we get to do that,” says Noah Guse.

The Trojans opener is at home on September 12th against conference favorite Dickinson State. They will play a 9-game conference schedule and will have 3 straight home games in mid October. Josh Anderson’s team is looking to improve upon last year’s 5-5 record. They play 4 of the teams in the North Star home and away and only play Valley City once. That game is in Madison.

