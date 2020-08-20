Police: Sioux Falls man threatened girlfriend by trying to crash car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges for allegedly trying to hurt his girlfriend by crashing her car, then later threatening her children with a screwdriver.

Forty-four-year-old Nigel Piguan Sanchez Jr. of Sioux Falls was arrested Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Sanchez was riding in a car being driven by his girlfriend on I-229 when the two got into an argument. Sanchez was upset with the relationship, and was allegedly threatening to kill her. He then reached over and grabbed the steering wheel and drove the car toward a bridge and oncoming traffic. No one was harmed during this incident.

Clemens said later that day, Sanchez got a hold of a screwdriver and chased around his girlfriend’s two boys, ages 17 and 18. Neither of them were injured.

Sanchez faces several charges, including three counts of aggravated assault and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

