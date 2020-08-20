Rebuilding Burke: Students start school year in new building 1 year after tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It's taken nearly a year to put life back together in Burke after an EF-1 tornado ripped through the town.

The 80 to 100 mile per hour winds tore apart the school last August, leaving little of it left after the storm passed.

In the 12 months since district officials and school board members have been working to rebuild and bring back a sense of normalcy to students.

With COVID-19 now in the picture, it’s likely to be yet another unpredictable school year in Burke, but the Cougars are thankful to weather this new storm in a brand new home.

