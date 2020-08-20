School receives fake bomb threat on first day of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say a school in southeast South Dakota received a fake bomb threat on the first day students returned to classes.

Alcester-Hudson School District Superintendent Tim Reed tells Dakota News Now he received an email late Tuesday night that included a bomb threat against the school the following day.

Reed contacted police and the Union County Sheriff’s office. Both departments searched and secured the district’s buildings, and deemed the threat was not serious.

Parents in the district were also notified about the threat.

Classes went forward as planned Wednesday, though an officer was present at the school.

Reed said the threat added one more issue to worry about while returning to school during a pandemic.

