SDSU researchers focusing on COVID-19 in human cells

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus is putting the way we live, and how we interact under the microscope.

Now, students and staff at South Dakota State University in Brookings are turning the tables. Their research includes looking at how the COVID-19 virus moves through the body, along with searching for new ways to treat it.

With certain technology and a grant, SDSU now has two people working full-time to discover how the Coronavirus attacks human cells.

When the pandemic reached South Dakota in March, Dr. Adam Hoppe at South Dakota State wrote a grant proposal to the National Science Foundation to research COVID-19. Fast forward to August, Dr. Hoppe is now using that grant money to study the virus with his students.

“To try and understand how the Coronavirus gets into cells. We are looking for genes in these cells, using crisper technology, that either the virus is taking advantage of to get inside of cells or other genes that may inhibit the virus from entering the cells,” Hoppe said.

Hoppe and crew are using what’s called a pseudovirus, or a noninfectious version of COVID-19, as a tool to see how the virus goes from outside of a cell to inside a cell.

“By better understanding those pathways we’ll be able to gain a new appreciation for how this virus works, and also try to find weak points that might be used to inhibit it or stop it from infecting cells,” Hoppe added.

Hoppe explains the research as basic science and is hoping their discoveries will help healthcare officials and scientists better understand how to treat COVID-19.

“A year from now I hope we’ve got the genes all sorted out, and we know exactly what the pathways are and we are disseminating that knowledge out to the scientific and public communities, and that knowledge is being used to help fight this virus,” said Hoppe.

Dr. Hoppe says that their research isn’t just specific to the Coronavirus, it could also help with the treatment of other viruses as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.