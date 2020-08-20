Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese becomes first in nation to lift mass attendance dispensation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese have lifted its pandemic-based dispensation on attending public mass, becoming the first Catholic diocese in the United States to do so.

Bishop Donald DeGrood announced the act in a recent letter to Catholic parishioners. It essentially reinstates the obligation for most Catholics in the Sioux Falls diocese, which consists of East River South Dakota, to attend public mass on Sundays.

Catholic dioceses across the country granted dispensations on attending mass in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. The Sioux Falls Diocese resumed public masses in May, but left the dispensation in place.

DeGrood officially lifted the dispensation on Monday, though he left it in place for people who are at increased risk of COVID-19, as well those who care for them. A spokesperson for the diocese said Sioux Falls is the first diocese to lift the dispensation.

“After receiving clarity through prayer, in light of this data, I have come to realize it is now time to change the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”

Decision dictated by data & prayer

In the letter, DeGrood said data from the South Dakota Department of Health has been “most helpful” in making the decision. He said while the coronavirus has obviously has “been felt” in South Dakota, the infection rate and the number of hospitalizations has not reached the levels projected when the dispensation was issued.

“The department’s data has indicated that the most severe effects have been experienced by a very low percentage of those with infections,” DeGrood said in the letter. “After receiving clarity through prayer, in light of this data, I have come to realize it is now time to change the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”

DeGrood pointed to several data points, particularly the low number of current hospitalizations, that informed his opinion. He also said of the 44 counties in the diocese, seven have no active cases, while 22 have ten or fewer.

While the letter mentioned areas where coronavirus was less widespread, it did not detail regions which the virus is more prominent, only saying 15 counties have 11 or more cases. The Department of Health currently lists nine of those counties as having “substantial” community spread. Minnehaha County, which is home to the diocese, had 499 active cases as of Thursday.

The bishop used data from Aug. 10 in the letter, which was sent out last week. In the days since, active cases statewide have risen by over 100. However, current hospitalizations have continued to trend downward.

DeGrood also detailed the spiritual importance of attending mass. “The Sunday celebration of the Lord’s Day and his Eucharist is at the heart of the Church’s life,” the letter stated, citing the Catholic Catechism.

Bishop Donald DeGrood (file photo) (Dakota News Now)

Continued safety measures

The letter also explain what precautions churches and parishioners should take going forward.

DeGrood urged anyone experiencing illness to stay home. The dispensation remains in place for anyone who may be more susceptible to COVID-19. As for those not at higher risk but still concerned about the virus, DeGrood asked that decisions on whether to attend mass “be made in good faith.”

The guidelines also discussed social distancing measures. While DeGrood still advised good hygiene and “prudent” social distancing, the guidelines did suggest some distancing barriers may be removed under certain circumstances to make room for more seating.

The letter also suggested providing masks at mass, but said they should be optional. It also detailed other circumstances - including at church functions outside of mass - where masks should or should not be used.

The guidelines went into details on many other elements of mass and other church functions. You can read the full guidelines here.

