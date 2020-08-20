South Dakota Discovery Center reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reopened, and is ready for kids after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many heading back to school this week or next, staff are preparing different exhibits and plans to provide hands-on learning opportunities.

Discover Center Director Dr. Rhea Waldman said many of the exhibits are interactive.

Visitors to the Discovery Center are asked to book their trip in advance to help control the capacity in the building. You can find more information on the center’s website.

