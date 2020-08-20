Advertisement

South Dakota Discovery Center reopens

Exhibits at the Discovery Center
Exhibits at the Discovery Center(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reopened, and is ready for kids after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many heading back to school this week or next, staff are preparing different exhibits and plans to provide hands-on learning opportunities.

Discover Center Director Dr. Rhea Waldman said many of the exhibits are interactive.

Visitors to the Discovery Center are asked to book their trip in advance to help control the capacity in the building. You can find more information on the center’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Drivers along Interstate 80 near Overton reported an unusual vehicle stopped near the highway.

News

19 South Dakota schools have confirmed COVID-19 case, officials say

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

Latest News

News

South Dakota officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis

Updated: 59 minutes ago
South Dakota health officials say a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.

News

Police: Sioux Falls man threatened girlfriend by trying to crash car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is facing charges for allegedly trying to hurt his girlfriend by crashing her car, then later threatening her children with a screwdriver.

News

Suspect arrested in Sioux Falls home invasion that resulted in shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a home invasion in central Sioux Falls that resulted in a shooting.

News

School receives fake bomb threat on first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials say a school in southeast South Dakota received a fake bomb threat on the first day students returned to classes.

News

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New figures show Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July from 8.6% a month earlier.

News

Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese becomes first in nation to lift mass attendance dispensation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Leaders of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese have lifted its pandemic-based dispensation on attending public mass, becoming the first Catholic diocese in the United States to do so.