Staying Warm and Sunny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to be keeping the sunshine around for a while across the region. A few clouds may pass through this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see highs range from the upper 80s in the east to the upper 90s in central South Dakota. Again, I wouldn’t be surprised if some cracks 100 later this afternoon.

It looks like we’ll start off Friday with plenty of sunshine again and highs for most in the 90s. Clouds will increase Friday night and there is a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms move through the region, especially east of the James River. Even then, anything that does move through will be over fairly quickly and the severe weather threat looks minimal. After that, we’ll see the sun out for the weekend with highs near and in the 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off hot. Most people will have highs in the low to mid 90s. By the middle of next week, we’ll start to see some slightly cooler air settle in. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s. Eventually, by the end of next week, it looks like we’ll have highs back in the low 80s for most.

