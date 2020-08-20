Student-athletes at USD prepare for a fall semester without sports

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The fall semester is underway at the University of South Dakota, but sports for the Summit League and Missouri Valley Conference will have to wait, following their postponement until spring.

While the games are on hold, teams still hold modified practices and meetings. Players will assemble over zoom calls or in facilities that allow for social distancing, and all campus buildings require masks to enter.

For the staff, the number one priority is the safety of both the students and the facility.

"We're going to do it right, and we're going to do it safely, and we're going to do what we can to get back in a safe way," said Deputy Athletic Director Mike West.

Now, the next steps include allowing the athletes to receive the experience of being a collegiate athlete and keep planning for a busy spring semester of sports. Student-athletes attend limited practices and condition drills to stay fight for when sports return, and access to equipment and trainers ensures that the athletes can stay on top of their game. Student-athletes will retain awarded scholarships as coaches and players wade through the fall, continuing to prepare for the belated season.

