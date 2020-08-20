Advertisement

Student-athletes at USD prepare for a fall semester without sports

USD Sports
USD Sports(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The fall semester is underway at the University of South Dakota, but sports for the Summit League and Missouri Valley Conference will have to wait, following their postponement until spring.

While the games are on hold, teams still hold modified practices and meetings. Players will assemble over zoom calls or in facilities that allow for social distancing, and all campus buildings require masks to enter.

For the staff, the number one priority is the safety of both the students and the facility.

"We're going to do it right, and we're going to do it safely, and we're going to do what we can to get back in a safe way," said Deputy Athletic Director Mike West.

Now, the next steps include allowing the athletes to receive the experience of being a collegiate athlete and keep planning for a busy spring semester of sports. Student-athletes attend limited practices and condition drills to stay fight for when sports return, and access to equipment and trainers ensures that the athletes can stay on top of their game. Student-athletes will retain awarded scholarships as coaches and players wade through the fall, continuing to prepare for the belated season.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

News

First time, continued unemployment claims both drop in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both initial and continued unemployment claims have dropped in South Dakota, though both remain above normal as the state’s job market continues to fluctuate amid the pandemic.

News

Two company executives, lifelong friends, killed in crash near Groton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two executives of an agriculture equipment dealer who were lifelong friends have died in a highway crash in South Dakota.

Latest News

News

Student-athletes at USD prepare for a fall semester without until sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Student-athletes at USD prepare for a fall semester without until sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

News

Student-athletes at USD prepare for a fall semester without until sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Student-athletes at USD prepare for a fall semester without until sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Rebuilding Burke: Students start school year in new building 1 year after tornado

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In the 12 months since district officials and school board members have been working to rebuild and bring back a sense of normalcy to students.