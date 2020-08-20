Suspect arrested in Sioux Falls home invasion that resulted in shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a home invasion in central Sioux Falls that resulted in a shooting.

Thirty-one-year-old Joe Deonte Thomas of Sioux Falls faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Thomas was one of four men who entered a home on Starlite Place on Aug. 11. One of those men was armed with a gun. Two people were inside the home at the time, one of whom was also armed. The armed person inside the home shot and injured Thomas.

The four men who had entered the home then drove off in a Toyota Camry. They dropped Thomas off at a hospital. He was arrested two days later, on Aug. 14, when he was released from the hospital.

Clemens said police are still looking for the other three suspects. Investigators still do not know why the men initially entered the home. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Thomas is currently being held at Minnehaha County jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Starlite Place in Sioux Falls. (Dakota News Now)

