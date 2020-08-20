Advertisement

Timeline for Elm Lake spillway repairs may need to be moved up

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
FREDERICK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Much of the flood damage from last month’s heavy rainfall in northeastern South Dakota has been cleaned up. However, the damage to the already compromised Elm Lake spillway has pushed city and state officials to consider beginning maintenance work earlier than expected.

The spillway at the lake near Frederick, which helps supply water to Aberdeen and the surrounding area, was damaged leaving slabs of concrete broken and exposing the spillway’s foundation. The spillway was already slated to be repaired in 2022, due to an unrelated issue. Robin Bobzien is the city engineer. He encouraged the Aberdeen city council to consider reallocating funds to move the repairs up one year, in order to limit the risk of further damage.

“Based on the damage that was done during the last storm, my recommendation to the city council, and I believe the city council is in agreement, is that we look to push it up and reallocate some funds. So we can make sure that we get that done in a timely manner.” said Bobzien.

Bobzien said there’s currently no risk to the dam suffering major damage and collapsing. Although the spillway needs to be repaired. If not it could continue to wash away, and pose a threat to the dam as a whole. The proposed maintenance to the spillway will fix the issue, and curb any chance of erosion.

“Mitigation of the risk is what we’re looking to do, and I think cost wise, it’s going to be in everybody’s best interest to do it sooner than later. Otherwise we’ll start seeing the cost escalate.”

