Warm, Sunny, and Limited Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our weather pattern is going to remain fairly consistent for the next week or so. While we’ll be tracking some spotty showers and storms tonight, not everyone will see these storms. The threat for severe weather is limited tonight once again. We may see a couple of storms briefly become severe for hail and strong wind gusts. Storms will end late tonight.

Heading into Friday, highs will be back in the 90′s across the area. We’ll see sunshine throughout the day, but later Friday evening and into Saturday morning another round of spotty showers and storms will develop. The threat for severe weather with these are also limited. The weekend is looking quiet with sunshine after the storms clear out Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 90′s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, we begin with temperatures in the 90′s yet again and even making a run for the triple digits in western South Dakota early on. Sunshine will continue as high pressure remains in control of the Midwest and limits our rain chances. Our next chance for showers and storms will be this upcoming Thursday and also next Saturday. This will just enhance the dry conditions especially in locations classified as being dry to moderately dry in our region. Temperatures will cool down to the lower 80′s by the end of next week.

