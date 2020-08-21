Advertisement

15 Minnesotans catch coronavirus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fifteen Minnesota residents have contracted the coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. And Minnesota health officials are warning that they expect the number to grow.

One patient was hospitalized as of Friday. Kris Ehresmann at the Minnesota Department of Heath says the first Sturgis-linked case was reported Thursday, while 14 others were added Friday.

The Minnesota announcement follows a warning Thursday from South Dakota officials that a number of people who attended the rally had come down with the virus, including some from out of state. They said at the time it was under 25. 

