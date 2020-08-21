Advertisement

193 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw two more COVID-19 deaths as well as its biggest one-day increases in new cases in months on Friday.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 159.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed 193 new cases Friday, which is the highest since the state reported 293 cases on May 8 amid a mass-testing event for Smithfield Foods workers. The state has had 10,884 known cases since the breakout began.

Active cases rose by 107 to 1,376.

Despite in the increase in cases, current hospitalizations continued a downward trend Friday, falling by three to 50.

The state processed tests for 1,667, which is a higher-than-normal number for a single day. 9.4% of tests came back positive.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

