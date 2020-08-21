A first-hand account of the atmosphere in Sturgis during the rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sturgis Rally concluded Sunday following 10 days of festivities. Skeptics questioned the wisdom of holding the largest event in the country while still battling the coronavirus outbreak, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation tracked 462,182 vehicles throughout the event, far more than the 250,000 the city anticipated leading up to the rally.

Despite the doubts about safety, a member of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce noted plenty of rally goers following CDC guidelines while enjoying the festivities.

“We’ve had people come into our office, and I was downtown walking around, and I noticed people social distancing if the situation called for it, and a lot of mask-wearing. I didn’t hear any negative comments about people’s personal choices and what they chose to do,” said Executive Director Veronica Grosek.

Grosek also says that many businesses offered hand sanitization stations and masks.

Health officials have noted that it will be hard to track just how many coronavirus cases are tied to the rally due to the number of out of state participants. In-state, the number of positive Covid-19 test results following the rally hovers below 25. As Grosek worked in the community during the Sturgis Rally, she did note another type of health that was improved by people getting out of the house and around others: mental health.

“The thing that goes under the radar is mental health, in light of everything that’s going on, it is a huge deal. To be able to say, welcome to South Dakota, enjoy yourself, be safe while you’re doing, but have that mental break, enjoy the outdoors, take some rides around the hills, I’m so glad we’re able to offer that to our visitors,” said Grosek.

The executive director also noted the health of the Sturgis economy should be added to the equation when considering what was on the line when hosting the 2020 Sturgis Rally. Grosek remembers a city council meeting back in June, where several business owners voiced concerns about financially recovering from both a shutdown earlier in the year and the cancelation of the rally. Employees also rely on the huge spending boom that the Sturgis Rally brings.

“The businesses really rely on it; it’s a huge part of the economy because it’s been going on for so long, for the employees around here the rally is the opportunity to pay for their kid’s school gear. It’s very important to our employees and our community alike,” said Grosek.

It may take weeks to truly understand the results of hundreds of the thousands of bikers gathering on the western side of the state, but from the perspective of business owners and residents in Sturgis, there are already several positives thanks to the event.

