Book to be published about girl’s letter to mail carrier going viral

An 11-year-old girl who went viral earlier this year is publishing a book about her experience of writing a letter to her mail carrier.
An 11-year-old girl who went viral earlier this year is publishing a book about her experience of writing a letter to her mail carrier.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In May, Dakota News Now shared a story about an 11-year-old girl in Sioux Falls who went viral because of a letter she wrote to her mail carrier during the pandemic. Emerson Weber wanted to thank Doug for the work he was doing while so many people had to stay home. Doug shared the letter with his supervisor, who then shared it to an inner USPS Newsletter. Afterwards, Emerson received dozens of letters from mail carriers and post masters from all over the Western United States thanking her for recognizing the work that they do.

On Thursday, Emerson’s dad, Hugh, shared on Twitter that a book is being published about Emerson’s experience. After she received those letters in May, Hugh shared the story on social media, and it went viral.

The book is called Sincerely, Emerson. It will be available January 5, 2021. The book is by Emerson Weber and illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett. In a description by the publisher, the children’s book is described as a “heartwarming, hopeful, absolutely true story” about how much a tiny act of kindness can have a big impact. People can preorder the book here.

