Coach appreciates how special of an athlete Chase Mason is for Viborg-Hurley

VIBORG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chase Mason led his Viborg-Hurley team to a state title as a junior QB and wants to do the same again this year. He's coming off a summer of pitching that has Major League scouts contacting him. And he will have plenty of opportunities for both sports when it comes to college.

To say that this kid is special would be a major understatement. ”Out of all my years playing in college and high school and being around football I honestly haven’t seen anybody as special as he is athletically. But the biggest thing about him is the person that he is. He’s humble, a great kid, does the right things and works his tail off,” says Rob Kessler, Viborg-Hurley football coach.

Mason and his Cougars will host Corsica Stickney to open the season Friday night. And the scary thing for the rest of the state is that he brings back loads of talent around him...

