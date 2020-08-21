Maintaining cybersecurity as more students begin online classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As students start school for the fall semester some are doing so virtually because of COVID-19. But online learning can have its own threats, digitally that students and parents need to be aware of.

Whether a student is starting first grade or is a senior in college, tech experts say as long as you have a computer you are at risk of falling victim to scammers.

At Dakota State University, cybersecurity students are trained to look out for risks. Professor Kyle Cronin says phishing situations are a big threat. These usually occur from fake emails disguised to look real.

“Attackers are trying to trick students into giving out their information that’s private and that information can be used whether it’s sold online or used to open up or to identify a student so you can open up a credit card or a loan,” said Cronin.

Cronin says one way to avoid these scams is to not click on unknown links. And if you aren’t sure if an email is real he says, “That’s one thing that an IT department at any organization or university is always happy to verify a message for you to see if it’s real or not.”

Also, make sure the person you are communicating with is actually real. Sometimes scammers will pose as someone familiar to get information

“You know your guard is down a little bit. When someone sends you an email and requests you to do something, that might normally be a little out of the ordinary, but now all we do is out of the ordinary right,” said Cronin.

A simple thing you can do is call that person or video chat with them to confirm it’s really them.

When it comes to younger kids, tech expert Will Bushee says it's important parents monitor what their kids are doing online.

“See what it is they are actually working with online whether they are social media platforms or if it’s just school work,” said Bushee.

Also, make time to talk with your kids about internet safety.

“If they have any questions reach out to your school because they’ve got people that can help you kind of walk you through what to do if something happens like if your child has been cyberbullied or if you think one of your logins or passwords has been stolen do to a phishing scam,” said Bushee.

That way everyone can have a safe and successful school year.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.