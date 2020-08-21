Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to break-in at Sioux Falls Verizon store

Verizon Store at 41st St. and Kiwanis Avenue was vandalized on May 31. (file photo)
Verizon Store at 41st St. and Kiwanis Avenue was vandalized on May 31. (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the looting of a business that took place after protests turned violent in Sioux Falls.

Twenty-year-old Samuel Darsaw was arrested Thursday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said police used fingerprint evidence to connect Darsaw to a break-in at the Verizon Store on 41st Street that took place on May 31. The business was one of several that reported damage after a march to honor George Floyd turned into a clash between protesters and police outside the Empire Mall.

Police previously arrested several other suspects in connection to that night, but Clemens said police had not had much luck with the Verizon break-in before they identified Darshaw.

An arrest affidavit said police used fingerprints from an iPad protective case found outside the store that night. After several week, the crime lab was able to identify one set of fingerprints as belonging to Darsaw.

Detectives tracked down Darsaw last week and interviewed him. The affidavit states he initially told investigators he was in Des Moines the night of the protests, but he admitted to being a part of it after police told him they had surveillance footage of him from that night. Darsaw admitted to being a part of a group of roughly ten people who went to the store to steal cell phones. He said he threw a couple rocks at the windows, but someone else eventually broke one.

Darsaw told investigators he never went into the store. He said another man handed him a stack of roughly 20 OtterBox iPod cases, and that he dropped several of them during the chaos. He eventually got a ride away from the store in the back of the pickup. Darsaw said he left the rest of the cases in the pickup because he had no need for them.

Police found several shell casings from a handgun that night. Darsaw said he was aware someone fired a gun that night. He denied knowing anyone else involved in the incident.

Darsaw was arrested for felony third-degree burglary and intentional damage to property.

The owner of the store reported roughly $1,500 worth of items were taken, and another $3,000 in damage was done to the storm.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Postmaster: No pre-election return of mailboxes, equipment

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

News

193 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw two more COVID-19 deaths as well as its biggest one-day increases in new cases in months on Friday.

News

FEMA aid approved for Iowa county hardest hit by storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa's Linn County - the hardest-hit by last week's rare hurricane-strength wind storm.

News

Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Minneapolis plans to spend $4.8 million to temporarily rent an office building and adapt it to replace the precinct headquarters that burned during unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Festival of Books to be held virtually this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Festival of Books is returning for the 18th year - though it will be a bit different this year due to the pandemic.

News

Book to be published about girl’s letter to mail carrier going viral

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 11-year-old girl who went viral earlier this year for the letter she wrote to her mail carrier is now publishing a book about the experience.

News

A first-hand account of the atmosphere in Sturgis during the rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The controversial Sturgis Rally concluded on Sunday, and now, a member of the local chamber shares what it was like in-town during the event.

News

Rapid City police investigate fatal shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal shooting and trying to determine if it was on purpose or accidental.

News

A member of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce discusses the rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised if they were tested for COVID-19.