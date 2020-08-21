New book shows personal side of late lawmaker Bob Glanzer

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In April, state representative Bob Glanzer became the third South Dakota to pass away from COVID-19 complications. His death was felt all across South Dakota, and even the nation.

But Glanzer’s family want everyone to know that he was more than just a lawmaker. And they’re letting him tell his story.

Glanzer’s family is releasing You Can’t Unring A Bell, a collection of articles and stories that Bob wrote while he was alive. They include stories from his live, the people he met along the way, and many of the experiences he had. Bob’s son, Tom Glanzer, says that the book gives people a window into Bob’s life, and lets them know Bob for who he was, no just his title or how he died.

“It was a big deal to a lot of people that he was a state representative and he was the first one to die. He’s the first elected official in America to die of COVID. So that gets attention from the East Coast, the West Coast, and everywhere between. But if you really knew Bob Glanzer, the fact that he died from COVID and the fact that he was a state representative are like the two least entertaining facts about his life. And that book is kind of a testament to who he was, and what he did, and all the things he tried.” said Glazner.

Bob’s stories were originally published in Prairie Tracks, a publication put out by the Huron Chamber of Commerce. Bob occasionally wrote for the publication, with stories about his travels and his outlook on life. Tom says that as Bob wrote for Prairie Tracks, he became not only a better writer, but became hopeful that his work would draw inspiration for others.

“And his last two stories are really the ones that, if you don’t read anything Bob Glanzer, read the last two stories. Because it’s not South Dakota life. It’s non prairie life. It’s how to live life as a human, and be a good person. And I think we need that more than ever right now.”

You Can’t Unring A Bell can be found here, or by reaching out and contacting Tom Glanzer.

