OYO Emerald Ash Borer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning, Aaron and Doug are talking about the Emerald Ash Borer. The Emerald Ash Borer is an insect that is an insect that came to America from Asia and has infested ash trees across the country.

One way to know if you have an infestation is if the canopy of your ash trees has thinned out. Another way is to see if woodpeckers are more attracted to your ash trees. If you see vertical cracking in your bark is another symptom.

Some ways you can treat the ash tree would be to have your tree injected with a solution to protect the tree. You can also pour a soil drench around the tree or use a systemic spray. One final way is to make sure you aren’t planting a lot of ash trees and planting different trees.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.