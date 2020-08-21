OYO Improving Gardens and Fall Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning, Aaron and Doug are talking about gardening, how to improve your garden, and how to prep it for next year.

You’ll want to make sure you are pruning your plants, especially your tomatoes. Keeping branches off the ground makes for healthier plants. That allows for more air flow and fewer blights.

Trellising is also important for plants like cucumbers. That also makes it easier to find the fruits and veggies and pick them.

You should take the time to evaluate what you’ve done this year and what has or hasn’t done well. Take note of where you planted things this year and rotate your garden next year. Doug says you should also amend the soil and remove all plant residue from your soil. It’s important to do some composting to prepare the soil for next year.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.