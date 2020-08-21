OYO Japanese Beetles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this episode, Aaron and Doug are talking about Japanese beetles. Japanese beetles are about half an inch long, have a blue-green head and a copper body.

One way to tell if you have Japanese beetles is to look for brown patches in your lawn. Their larvae are similar to grubs and will cause brown patches to form. Another thing to look for is to look at the leaves of your plants. If all the soft tissue of the leaf is gone but the veins are still there, that’s a good sign of Japanese beetles.

Doug says the best way to treat for the beetles is to pick them off the plant and put them in a bucket of soapy water. Other ways include neem oil, insecticides, and Japanese beetle traps.

Some plants Japanese beetles love are linden trees, hibiscus, pint oaks, and fruit trees.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.