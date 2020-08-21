Advertisement

OYO Japanese Beetles

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this episode, Aaron and Doug are talking about Japanese beetles. Japanese beetles are about half an inch long, have a blue-green head and a copper body.

One way to tell if you have Japanese beetles is to look for brown patches in your lawn. Their larvae are similar to grubs and will cause brown patches to form. Another thing to look for is to look at the leaves of your plants. If all the soft tissue of the leaf is gone but the veins are still there, that’s a good sign of Japanese beetles.

Doug says the best way to treat for the beetles is to pick them off the plant and put them in a bucket of soapy water. Other ways include neem oil, insecticides, and Japanese beetle traps.

Some plants Japanese beetles love are linden trees, hibiscus, pint oaks, and fruit trees.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermillion community anticipates Friday nights, championship games in Dakota Dome

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
As of now, the Dakota Dome will still be used for high school athletics.

News

New book shows personal side of late lawmaker Bob Glanzer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The family of late South Dakotan lawmaker Bob Glanzer is releasing a book, filled with stories and advice from Bob.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

News

Maintaining cybersecurity as more students begin online classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
As students start school for the fall semester some are doing so virtually because of COVID-19. But online learning can have it’s own threats, digitally that students and parents need to be aware of.

Latest News

News

SDSU researchers focusing on COVID-19 in human cells

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Coronavirus is putting the way we live, and how we interact, under the microscope. Now, students and staff at SDSU are turning the tables. Their research includes looking at how the virus moves through the body, along with searching for new ways to treat it.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
While Kanye West pushes forward with his improbable presidential campaign, his name will not appear on the ballot in South Dakota.

News

Contending with the cricket ‘migration’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Parts of the region are seeing more crickets than normal, in what some are calling “the great cricket migration of 2020.” However, experts say it’s not a migration at all.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drivers along Interstate 80 near Overton reported an unusual vehicle stopped near the highway.

News

South Dakota Discovery Center reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reopened, and is ready for kids after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.