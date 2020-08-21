OYO Patio Furniture Maintenance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug discuss ways to clean and maintain your patio furniture.

First thing you should do is clean your patio furniture a couple times a season. All you need is some mild soap and water, scrub them down, and hose them off. Make sure you check the paperwork that came with the furniture to make sure if you can use things like bleach or find replacement parts.

Make sure all your bolts and screws are tight on your furniture. If it swivels, make sure you use a little silicone or other lubricant to keep things moving freely and not squealing.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.