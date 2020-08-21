Advertisement

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised after getting tested for COVID-19.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised after getting tested for COVID-19.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised if they were tested for COVID-19.

According to a letter obtained by Dakota News Now, South Dakota’s Fusion Center was working with a web company called Netsential. The web development firm is used by fusion centers and law enforcement agencies nationwide. Law enforcement in South Dakota used Netsential’s services to create a portal that would allow them to check if individuals were positive for COVID-19 while they were out on calls.

In June, the Department of Public Safety was notified Netsential’s servers were hacked by a third party, which obtained names, birthdates, and addresses from individuals who were tested for COVID-19. The status of a person’s COVID-19 test was also compromised. The breach did not include any financial information, social security numbers or internet passwords.

The Department of Public Safety is sending letters to everyone who may have been affected in South Dakota. South Dakota is not the only state affected. The FBI is investigating the breach, therefore, Tony Mangan with the state’s Department of Public Safety said he cannot comment any further on the matter, and the letter speaks for itself.

Individuals who received the letter are being encouraged to look up tips on the Attorney General’s website to identify identity theft.

According to Netsential’s website, it confirms its web servers were recently compromised. In a statement on the homepage Netsential said it is “working with the appropriate law enforcement authorities regarding the breach, and we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Postmaster to testify before Senate amid uproar over mail

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The morning hearing will be held remotely as Congress is on recess and lawmakers have been conducting much of their business during the coronavirus outbreak in virtual settings.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Advice for families as kids go back to school

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Health professionals offer advice to families as kids go back to school amid so much uncertainty during the pandemic.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Advice for families as kids go back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Avera Health professionals give advice to families on how to deal with kids going back to school amid the pandemic.

News

Vermillion community anticipates Friday nights, championship games in Dakota Dome

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
As of now, the Dakota Dome will still be used for high school athletics.

Latest News

News

New book shows personal side of late lawmaker Bob Glanzer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The family of late South Dakotan lawmaker Bob Glanzer is releasing a book, filled with stories and advice from Bob.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

News

Maintaining cybersecurity as more students begin online classes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
As students start school for the fall semester some are doing so virtually because of COVID-19. But online learning can have it’s own threats, digitally that students and parents need to be aware of.

News

SDSU researchers focusing on COVID-19 in human cells

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Coronavirus is putting the way we live, and how we interact, under the microscope. Now, students and staff at SDSU are turning the tables. Their research includes looking at how the virus moves through the body, along with searching for new ways to treat it.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
While Kanye West pushes forward with his improbable presidential campaign, his name will not appear on the ballot in South Dakota.