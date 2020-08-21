Advertisement

Rapid City police investigate fatal shooting

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN
Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal shooting and trying to determine if it was on purpose or accidental.

The shooting Wednesday night took the life of 22-year-old Brandon Wounded Arrow.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says officers have interviewed witnesses and are waiting for autopsy and forensic results.

As officers responded to a residence where the shooting took place they learned Wounded Arrow was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and began life-saving measures as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Wounded Arrow was then taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Minneapolis plans to spend $4.8 million to temporarily rent an office building and adapt it to replace the precinct headquarters that burned during unrest following the death of George Floyd.

News

South Dakota Festival of Books to be held virtually this year

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Festival of Books is returning for the 18th year - though it will be a bit different this year due to the pandemic.

National

LIVE: Postmaster says ‘no idea’ mailboxes, equipment being removed

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

News

Book to be published about girl’s letter to mail carrier going viral

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 11-year-old girl who went viral earlier this year for the letter she wrote to her mail carrier is now publishing a book about the experience.

News

A first-hand account of the atmosphere in Sturgis during the rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The controversial Sturgis Rally concluded on Sunday, and now, a member of the local chamber shares what it was like in-town during the event.

Latest News

News

A member of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce discusses the rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised if they were tested for COVID-19.

News

A member of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce discusses the rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A member of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce discusses the rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Avera Medical Minute: Advice for families as kids go back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Health professionals offer advice to families as kids go back to school amid so much uncertainty during the pandemic.