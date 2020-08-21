Remaining Hot with Storm Chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve had some spotty showers and thunderstorms the last couple of days that have only impacted small portions of the Dakota News Now viewing area. That trend continues yet again heading into tonight. Isolated storms are possible tonight and with those storms will come the threat for some to briefly become severe. The main risks would be for hail and strong wind gusts getting up to 60 mph. This, again, should be rather isolated tonight. The better chances for the severe threat will be in northeastern South Dakota.

Heading into Saturday, we’ll see sunshine for much of the day nearly across the entire area, but there’s a chance for some more pop up showers and storms along and east of I-29 during late Saturday afternoon and into the early evening hours. These locations could sure use some rainfall and it doesn’t appear that it will make a dent in the deficit. Saturday and Sundays highs will be in the lower to mid 90′s.

Hot air continues into early next week with highs getting into the mid to upper 90′s and even some more triple digits again like in west central South Dakota. Sunshine will stick around for the first half of next week before minimal chances for showers and storms return by late next Wednesday night and into Thursday and again by next Saturday.

