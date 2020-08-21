Advertisement

Sioux Falls families prepare for virtual academy

By Miranda Paige
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -School starts for students in the Sioux Falls School District next week. But not all of them are returning to the classroom. Nearly 3,000 students are enrolled in the district’s virtual academy.

Moms, Tara Askey, and Chelsey Burtis are preparing for another school year. But this year will look a lot different. So the two are navigating through it together. Their kids will be learning from home.

“Going into the school year in the building just seemed like it was full of so many unknowns. But a big appeal about the virtual academy was we knew what we could plan on and it would stay consistent throughout the whole year as schools might go back and forth between home and in the building,” said Burtis. 

“We’ll do this for the first semester and see how things go, see how our state does in the schools, and kind of decide from there. Maybe it will be better by the second semester and we can make that choice because we all want our kids in school. School is the best place for them,” said Askey. 

Both are grateful the virtual academy fits into their schedules. 

“My husband works full time from home, I’m able to work mostly from home. And so I kind of felt like it was our responsibility to take our kids out of the building to make more space in the building for kids who don’t have this option,” said Burtis. 

The two have been busy putting together learning spaces in their homes. Askey converted her kids' craft room into a schoolroom.

“Just got some supplies and made it a fun space that they would enjoy to use. I think there’s going to be a lot of mobility with the year though, moving around, maybe we’ll go to the couch, maybe we’ll go to the kitchen table,” said Askey. 

While Burtis set up a desk for her daughter in her room.

 “And our elementary boys, they need the freedom to wiggle and move and roam and change up their scene when they get bored. So we did a lot of school caddies and things that we can move with,” said Burtis. 

The two also created a Facebook group for other families to all help each other out.

“Parents kind of being able to vent to each other, talk to each other, share the struggles of it and relate and I thought it was just a great idea. So far it’s been wonderful. We’ve shared a lot between all the families involved so far,” said Askey. 

“All of this is just unknown territory for all of us and so it’s been nice to at least be in it together,” said Burtis. 

