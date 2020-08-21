Advertisement

South Dakota Festival of Books to be held virtually this year

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Festival of Books is returning for the 18th year - though it will be a bit different this year due to the pandemic.

The 2020 book festival will be an all-virtual experience, organizers announced Friday.

The Festival typically includes more than 100 public presentations. In lieu of in-person events, the 60-plus authors on the 2020 roster will discuss books, teach workshops, and interact with fans via Zoom, Crowdcast and Facebook Live. The lineup includes local favorites and perennial bestsellers.

You can find more information on the festival’s website.

