Staying Sunny and Hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to keep the sunny and hot weather around for a while, and that includes for today. Highs temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the east to the upper 90s out west. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a few 100s out in south central South Dakota! There’s also a slight chance we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota later this afternoon. A better chance of storms will occur overnight, especially in eastern parts of the region. The risk of severe weather will remain fairly low.

The sunny and hot weather will continue this weekend. Most of us will have highs range from the upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. Temperatures will warm up again for the beginning of next week. We’ll keep the sunny weather around and have highs warm into the low to mid 90s in the east with upper 90s and perhaps triple digits out to the west!

We’ll keep that hot weather around through the middle of next week before a cold front moves through and brings some changes to the region. There will be a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday for northern parts of the region. After that, it looks like we’ll have high temperatures cool down into the low to mid 80s for most.

