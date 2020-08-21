Vermillion community anticipates Friday nights, championship games in Dakota Dome

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was tough for college football fans and communities to hear schools like USD and SDSU will not compete this fall due to COVID-19.

That news was very disappointing for USD following the renovation of the Dakota Dome, but there is still optimism in Vermillion with high school football still intact. 2020 has been unpredictable, to say the least, and one of the latest changes we can expect is the absence of competition in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The decision comes at an unfortunate time when USD administrators were ready to see the Coyotes in the newly renovated Dakota Dome this upcoming year.

As of now, the venue will still be used for high school athletics; something the community is looking forward to. Vermillion High School’s Athletic Director has slowly seen the return of sports in the area after watching a soccer game last week.

He has expressed enthusiasm about what things can look like if the players, coaches, and administrators work together to stay healthy and safe.

“It just put a big smile on my face to be able to watch the kids out there competing,” said Jason Huska.

Local businesses will also have something to smile about with a little more buzz in Vermillion towards the end of the year.

