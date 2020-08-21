Advertisement

Washington rallies to gain split with Mitchell in softball

Warriors rally in 2nd game after Kernels win opener
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell Kernels won the first game at Sherman park Thursday night in girls softball 4-3 and took a 3-0 lead in game two. Kathleen Nash and Kassidy Overweg had RBI’s. But the Warriors had a big 2nd inning with Isabel Carda and Jaden Warner with key hits leading to a 5-4 win.

