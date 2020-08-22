City of Huron to retire World’s Largest Pheasant in favor of a new World’s Largest

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The World’s Largest Pheasant in Huron will be looking to retire by next summer. And the city is already working on finding a candidate to take on the role.

The city’s lease on the pheasant and the building it stand on expires in October, prompting the city to either extend the lease or find new options. After reaching out to the community for input, a majority of responses wanted to keep the World’s Largest Pheasant in some capacity, as many consider it an icon.

Laurie Shelton is the president of the Huron Chamber of Commerce. She said that following the responses from the community, it was never a question if there would be a pheasant, but where.

“The city and the chamber realized the importance of what the pheasant is. It’s an icon of Huron, and we love that part of it.” said Shelton.

The location for the new pheasant will be just east, and across the highway from it’s current location. Shelton said it will offer a more welcoming sight to the city.

“Just being to the east of where the existing pheasant is, it will actually show up better as you’re driving both east and west on Highway 14. It should be standing up there even higher than it is right now.”

Although the new pheasant will be bigger overall, Shelton said that she hopes it will look similar, to pay homage to the original pheasant.

“You know, the existing pheasant we have, I think it beautiful. I think it’s wonderful. It looks very real. We want [something] similar to that.”

The planning process is still underway, but Shelton said she’s hopeful that the new pheasant will be up before next summer, to be ready for all of the activities that Huron will host.

