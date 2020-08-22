Advertisement

City of Huron to retire World’s Largest Pheasant in favor of a new World’s Largest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The World’s Largest Pheasant in Huron will be looking to retire by next summer. And the city is already working on finding a candidate to take on the role.

The city’s lease on the pheasant and the building it stand on expires in October, prompting the city to either extend the lease or find new options. After reaching out to the community for input, a majority of responses wanted to keep the World’s Largest Pheasant in some capacity, as many consider it an icon.

Laurie Shelton is the president of the Huron Chamber of Commerce. She said that following the responses from the community, it was never a question if there would be a pheasant, but where.

“The city and the chamber realized the importance of what the pheasant is. It’s an icon of Huron, and we love that part of it.” said Shelton.

The location for the new pheasant will be just east, and across the highway from it’s current location. Shelton said it will offer a more welcoming sight to the city.

“Just being to the east of where the existing pheasant is, it will actually show up better as you’re driving both east and west on Highway 14. It should be standing up there even higher than it is right now.”

Although the new pheasant will be bigger overall, Shelton said that she hopes it will look similar, to pay homage to the original pheasant.

“You know, the existing pheasant we have, I think it beautiful. I think it’s wonderful. It looks very real. We want [something] similar to that.”

The planning process is still underway, but Shelton said she’s hopeful that the new pheasant will be up before next summer, to be ready for all of the activities that Huron will host.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

News

Huron Superintendent Discusses Back-to-School Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
Huron Superintendent Discusses Back-to-School Plan

News

Sioux Falls families prepare for virtual academy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
School starts for students in the Sioux Falls School District next week. But not all of them are returning to the classroom. Nearly 3,000 students are enrolled in the district's virtual academy.

News

15 Minnesotans catch coronavirus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fifteen Minnesota residents have contracted the coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Latest News

News

FEMA aid approved for Iowa county hardest hit by storm

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump has approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa's Linn County - the hardest-hit by last week's rare hurricane-strength wind storm.

News

Man arrested in connection to break-in at Sioux Falls Verizon store

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the looting of a business that took place after protests turned violent in Sioux Falls.

News

193 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw two more COVID-19 deaths as well as its biggest one-day increases in new cases in months on Friday.

News

FEMA aid approved for Iowa county hardest hit by storm

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa's Linn County - the hardest-hit by last week's rare hurricane-strength wind storm.

News

Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Minneapolis plans to spend $4.8 million to temporarily rent an office building and adapt it to replace the precinct headquarters that burned during unrest following the death of George Floyd.

News

South Dakota Festival of Books to be held virtually this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Festival of Books is returning for the 18th year - though it will be a bit different this year due to the pandemic.