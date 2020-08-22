Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Premiere Week 0 (8-21-20)

Highlights from the opening week of South Dakota prep football!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new season of high school football has begun, and Football Friday is back to bring you the highlights, results and FUN from the 2020 season!

Week 0 marks the kickoff of South Dakota teams in 11B and 9-Man. In the above open of our show we have the highlights from 11B featuring Winner at Stanley County, defending champion Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan and Wagner, McCook Central/Montrose at Beresford and Sioux Valley against Redfield.

From there we roll into 9-Man starting with 9AA featuring defending champion Viborg-Hurley against Corsica-Stickney, Platte-Geddes at Bon Homme, Elkton/Lake Benton at Baltic and Arlington/Lake Preston at Parker.

9A is up next featuring Canistota-Freeman beginning their title defense, second-ranked Howard with a statement win over Castlewood and a great battle between Warner and Sully Buttes.

We wrap up the show with highlights from 9B where defending champion Colman-Egan got a surprising push (for a while) at Centerville and Wolsey-Wessington against Parkston. And we also salute a Minnesota prep star at Hills-Beaver Creek who we’ll look forward to seeing again in the spring.

