FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Centerville!

Preview of Colman-Egan @ Centerville & the Sports Puppy's Pick!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2020 season of high school football kicks off in South Dakota, and Dakota News Now is ready to cover every minute of the action with Football Friday!

Each week we’ll preview head to a site to preview a game on the docket and have some fun along the way in our Football Friday Tailgate Tours!

To start we swing through Centerville where the host Tornadoes face a tall task in defending 9B State Champion Colman-Egan. Hear from both teams and get a pick to win from the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy by clicking on the video viewer!

