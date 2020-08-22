Advertisement

High school athletics return, school district leaders up for challenge

By Sam Wright
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football has returned and not a second too soon as we are almost three-quarters of the way through a tough year. Schools are buzzing with activity again and the same can be said for athletics. It might feel a little different with school leaders changing a few protocols for the players, coaches, and referees, but the same also goes for spectators.

“We’ve come up with a plan that we’re going to use tonight,” said Superintendent Bob Settig of Baltic.

“We’ll do what we can to allow us to have the activity while at the same time trying to keep people as safe as possible.”

That plan differs throughout South Dakota.

Beresford and Parker’s superintendents are getting creative with their spacing at events and taking stronger looks at providing live streams. No matter the final picture, things will remain pretty similar over the next few months.

“When the ball is kicked off, you’re going to hear people cheering for their teams, you’re going to hear cheerleaders cheering for their classmates, football players are going to be hyped up,” said Superintendent Donovan DeBoer of Parker. “I’m sure you’ll hear some people yelling at officials. You’re going to get the same atmosphere I believe.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

News

City of Huron to retire World’s Largest Pheasant in favor of a new World’s Largest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The World's Largest Pheasant has been a staple for Huron since the late 1950's. Now the city and the Chamber of Commerce look to preserve that history with a new World's Largest.

News

Huron Superintendent Discusses Back-to-School Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
Huron Superintendent Discusses Back-to-School Plan

News

Sioux Falls families prepare for virtual academy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
School starts for students in the Sioux Falls School District next week. But not all of them are returning to the classroom. Nearly 3,000 students are enrolled in the district's virtual academy.

Latest News

News

15 Minnesotans catch coronavirus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fifteen Minnesota residents have contracted the coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

News

FEMA aid approved for Iowa county hardest hit by storm

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump has approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa's Linn County - the hardest-hit by last week's rare hurricane-strength wind storm.

News

Man arrested in connection to break-in at Sioux Falls Verizon store

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the looting of a business that took place after protests turned violent in Sioux Falls.

News

193 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw two more COVID-19 deaths as well as its biggest one-day increases in new cases in months on Friday.

News

FEMA aid approved for Iowa county hardest hit by storm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa's Linn County - the hardest-hit by last week's rare hurricane-strength wind storm.

News

Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Minneapolis plans to spend $4.8 million to temporarily rent an office building and adapt it to replace the precinct headquarters that burned during unrest following the death of George Floyd.