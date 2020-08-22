High school athletics return, school district leaders up for challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football has returned and not a second too soon as we are almost three-quarters of the way through a tough year. Schools are buzzing with activity again and the same can be said for athletics. It might feel a little different with school leaders changing a few protocols for the players, coaches, and referees, but the same also goes for spectators.

“We’ve come up with a plan that we’re going to use tonight,” said Superintendent Bob Settig of Baltic.

“We’ll do what we can to allow us to have the activity while at the same time trying to keep people as safe as possible.”

That plan differs throughout South Dakota.

Beresford and Parker’s superintendents are getting creative with their spacing at events and taking stronger looks at providing live streams. No matter the final picture, things will remain pretty similar over the next few months.

“When the ball is kicked off, you’re going to hear people cheering for their teams, you’re going to hear cheerleaders cheering for their classmates, football players are going to be hyped up,” said Superintendent Donovan DeBoer of Parker. “I’m sure you’ll hear some people yelling at officials. You’re going to get the same atmosphere I believe.”

