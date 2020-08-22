Hot Weekend

The heat has made its presence felt all across the Dakota News Now viewing area and it’s just getting started. Plan on 90′s throughout the rest of the weekend and even going into next week. As for Sunday, most of the day will be filled with sunshine, but there will be some showers and thunderstorms that develop in the evening west of the Missouri and begin to cross the river late Sunday night and into early Monday morning. The risk for severe weather is low, but there is a Marginal Risk meaning an isolated severe storm or two will be possible.

Hot - that will be the best way to describe our weather heading into this upcoming week! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90′s throughout the first half of next week with some locations in west central South Dakota getting to the triple digits once more. Sunshine and dry weather will stick around for the first half of next week leading to concerns in areas that have been overly dry. With the wind picking up, a fire danger will be present early this upcoming week.

Another thing you’ll notice this week is while the sky will be clear from clouds, the color will have that milky tint to it thanks to smoke from the wildfires burning out west drifting into the area. Our next rain chances will move into the area by the end of this upcoming week as our weather pattern finally shows some signs of becoming a little more active which would certainly help locations that need the rainfall.

Temperatures will fall to the lower 80′s and even some upper 70′s by the very end of August and as we kick off September!

