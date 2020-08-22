One additional death, 251 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw one more COVID-19 death and increased cases on Saturday.

The additional death brings the state’s total to 160, a woman between the ages of 70 and 79.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed 251 new cases Saturday, which is the highest since the state reported 293 cases on May 8 amid a mass-testing event for Smithfield Foods workers.

Overall positive cases since the pandemic began now stand at 11,135 and 1,540 of those cases are considered active, rising by 164 following an increase of 107 on Friday.

66 people are hospitalized because of the virus and 9,435 are considered recovered.

