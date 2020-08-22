Woman killed in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman is dead after a late-night stabbing in northern Sioux Falls.

Police received a report of a stabbing near Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound. She later died of her injuries, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in the case, or released any details about what led up to the shooting. A press release issued Saturday morning said more information will be released later “as it develops.”

The identity of the woman has not been released, pending notification of the family.

Kooistra asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.