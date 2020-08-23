Advertisement

141 new coronavirus cases, one death in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw one more COVID-19 death and increased cases on Sunday.

The additional death brings the state’s total to 161, a man between the ages of 70 and 79.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed 141 new cases Sunday.

35 of those cases were between Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, 14 in Pennington, 12 in Brown, 10 in Codington, and 8 in Brookings among Sunday’s numbers.

Overall positive cases since the pandemic began now stand at 11,276 and 1,551 of those cases are considered active.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly with 62 people currently hospitalized because of the virus.

9,564 are considered recovered.

