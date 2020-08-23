Canaries fall 11-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries were looking to stay hot Saturday night against Fargo-Moorhead, but the Redhawks had other thoughts.

The Canaries, winners of three of their last four, found themselves down early 2-0.

The Birds would fight back though, Andrew Ely hit a slow roller down the right-field line, bringing in a run for the Canaries.

Later, Damek Tomshea would drive in a run, cutting the Birds deficit to four, making it 6-2.

But it was a rough night for the Birds overall, Dylan Kelley would put the nail in the coffin by driving in yet another run for the Redhawks late in the game.

The Canaries would fall to the Redhawks 11-3.

The Birds are back in action Sunday night at the Bird Cage.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.