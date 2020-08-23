Advertisement

NFL: NJ lab finds positive COVID-19 tests from several teams

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives.

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results "while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests." The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

Two teams, Washington and Detroit, said they are practicing Sunday, while Cleveland has called off its workout.

The NFL uses BioReference for all of its COVID-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly — hopefully within 24 hours. Heading into this weekend, there had been four confirmed positive tests for players who were at training camps.

"Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA's health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate," the NFL said in a statement. "The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results."

The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

"This morning we learned yesterday's COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive," the Bears' statement said. "We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives."

The Browns said initial results from the lab indicated multiple "presumptive positive cases" that included coaches, players and staff.

"Although, we have received indication from the NFL that they are investigating irregularities in lab results that have also impacted other clubs, out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately follow our comprehensive Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, and pause any activity in our building today and conduct meetings virtually," a Browns spokesman said. "As per plan procedure, the team is also diligently reviewing proximity data for contact tracing and instructed self-isolation for those who tested positive and others as appropriate, even though they all remain asymptomatic.

"Our facility is currently undergoing a thorough deep-cleaning and disinfecting process and is closed to all personnel for the day."

___

AP Sports Writers Stephen Whyno, Larry Lage, Tom Canavan and Tom Withers contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

High winds could fan already enormous California wildfires

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week.

National

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building in Oregon’s biggest city early Sunday, as efforts to stop the demonstrators from gathering at the building seemingly fell apart.

National Politics

In recordings, Trump’s sister says he ‘has no principles’

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of recordings released Saturday, at one point saying of the president, “He has no principles.”

National

Search ends for 2 still missing after Texas port explosion

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The search for two crew members of a dredging boat who went missing following an explosion Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas has been ended, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

Latest News

National

1 injured after big fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Several hundred firefighters battled a massive fire at a large warehouse in north Philadelphia early Sunday, and one firefighter was reported injured.

National

Tensions heightened over fatal police shooting of Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The projected forecasts point to both storms being together in the Gulf on Monday, with Marco hitting Louisiana's coast around midday and Laura making landfall in the same general area Wednesday.

National

Comatose Russian dissident visited by wife, aide in Germany

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alexei Navalny’s wife and a top aide visited him Sunday in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a suspected poisoning.

National

Protests spring up in Louisiana after Black man fatally shot by police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Both the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center have called for an investigation into the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin.

National

Panda cub born at National Zoo in Washington DC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
At 22, the baby's mother, Mei Xiang, is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States.