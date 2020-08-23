Rapid City Stevens takes down Sioux Falls Washington in lopsided soccer match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City Stevens took down Sioux Falls Washington in a lopsided soccer match Saturday afternoon at Yankton Trail Park.

One bright spot from Washington came from Warriors goalkeeper Bailey Lester when she made a nice save on Stevens’ Mattie Tschetter’s shot.

After the good defense though, not much offense from Washington.

Stevens’ Riley Schad would net a penalty kick in the second half, helping propel the Raiders to a 6-0 victory.

