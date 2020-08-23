Advertisement

Rep. Johnson proposes PPP aimed to help local newspapers(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Paycheck Protection Program was put into place at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic to help small businesses survive the financial hardships of 2020.

However, the original PPP only covered certain costs for local newspapers, and now South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson and Minnesota Congressmember Collin Peterson are working to assist local print media.

Right now, local print media are eligible to receive PPP, however the program does not forgive printing costs for newspapers and Rep. Johnson is trying to change that.

The Preserving Readership and Information of Newspapers for Tomorrow Act, or PRINT Act, is aiming to forgive the costs of newspaper production for local print media.

Johnson said, “Newspapers in particular have been hit hard, we have an existing program, the Paycheck Protection Program, that’s assisting small businesses. I just want to make sure that that program fits a little bit better for those newspapers.”

Johnson highlights the important role that local media plays in rural communities, especially now in 2020.

“The reality is is that it’s not going to be very often that CNN is going to tell us what’s going on in Tea, or what’s going on in Flandreau, or what’s going on in Redfield but that news matters and it matters to South Dakota,” said Johnson.

The South Dakota Newspaper Association says some print media received the first round of PPP, but because of restrictions they couldn’t make the most of the help.

Executive Director of SDNA David Bordewyk said, “They weren’t able to use all of that deductions, whereas if they were also able to include printing costs in it they would’ve been able to take full advantage of that. This would certainly be a big help if we could get this included in the PPP.”

South Dakota is home to around seven printing stations that print for all 120 local newspapers across the state.

If this legislation were to pass, it could be a big help.

“Like many small businesses in South Dakota, local newspapers are under economic stress as well. They are having a difficult time as well. Advertising is down because economic activity has been slumping through spring and summer, and now there’s uncertainty going into the fall,” said Bordewyk.

The South Dakota Newspaper Association says that printing costs is second only to staffing costs in print media.

